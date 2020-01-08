Navin Fluorine surges 6 percent on commencement of commercial production at Dewas plant

Shares of Navin Fluorine International Ltd. rose over 6 percent on Wednesday after the company commenced commercial production with added capacity in its Dewas Plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The stock rose as much as 6.08 percent to touch 12-month high of Rs 1,083.95 apiece on the BSE.

“..we wish to inform you that post successful mechanical completion and plant trials the Company's cGMP capacity addition at Dewas Plant, Madhya Pradesh, has commenced commercial production with effect from January 6, 2020,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.