homemarket Newsstocks NewsNavin Fluorine net profit nearly doubles in March quarter Shares cool off from 52 week high

Navin Fluorine net profit nearly doubles in March quarter - Shares cool off from 52-week high

Navin Fluorine net profit nearly doubles in March quarter - Shares cool off from 52-week high
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 3:03:06 PM IST (Published)

Jefferies has upgraded stocks of Navin Fluorine to "Buy" and also raised the price target to Rs 5,610 from Rs 4,235.

Navin Fluorine International reported a 80 percent jump in its net profit, led by growth in all of its business segments.

Profit for the period stood at Rs 136.4 crore, higher than estimates of Rs 124 crore.

Revenue for the period increased by 70 percent from last year to Rs 697 crore from Rs 409 crore last year. The topline was also higher than expectations of Rs 652 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA for the period more than doubled to Rs 202 crore during the March quarter, while analysts were working with a figure of Rs 183 crore.

Among Navin Fluorine's various business segment, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business surged 106 percent to Rs 203 crore from Rs 99 crore in the year-ago period.

In addition, revenue from High Performance Product (HPP) grew 92 percent from last year to Rs 289 crore in the quarter under review, while revenue of the specialty business climbed 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 204 crore.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Jefferies has upgraded stocks of Navin Fluorine to "Buy" and also raised the price target to Rs 5,610 from Rs 4,235.

The company's management sees a limited impact on its portfolio from a global agrochem slowdown and is guided for a stronger growth outlook in CRAMS on an elevated base of financial year 2023. Additionally, margin is likely to improve going forward.

Jefferies has raised financial year 2024 and 2025 net profit estimates by 13 percent and 21 percent respectively on the back of sector-leading growth outlook.

Shares of Navin Fluorine are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 4,696.10. The stock in early trading had made a 52-week high of Rs 4,950.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Navin Fluorine International

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read