Navin Fluorine net profit nearly doubles in March quarter - Shares cool off from 52-week high

Jefferies has upgraded stocks of Navin Fluorine to "Buy" and also raised the price target to Rs 5,610 from Rs 4,235.
Revenue for the period increased by 70 percent from last year to Rs 697 crore from Rs 409 crore last year. The topline was also higher than expectations of Rs 652 crore.
Operating profit or EBITDA for the period more than doubled to Rs 202 crore during the March quarter, while analysts were working with a figure of Rs 183 crore.
Among Navin Fluorine's various business segment, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business surged 106 percent to Rs 203 crore from Rs 99 crore in the year-ago period.
In addition, revenue from High Performance Product (HPP) grew 92 percent from last year to Rs 289 crore in the quarter under review, while revenue of the specialty business climbed 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 204 crore.
The company's management sees a limited impact on its portfolio from a global agrochem slowdown and is guided for a stronger growth outlook in CRAMS on an elevated base of financial year 2023. Additionally, margin is likely to improve going forward.
Shares of Navin Fluorine are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 4,696.10. The stock in early trading had made a 52-week high of Rs 4,950.
