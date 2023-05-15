Breaking News
Nifty 50 ends at the lowest level since May 8
Navin Fluorine net profit nearly doubles in March quarter - Shares cool off from 52-week high

Navin Fluorine net profit nearly doubles in March quarter - Shares cool off from 52-week high
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 3:03:06 PM IST (Published)

Jefferies has upgraded stocks of Navin Fluorine to "Buy" and also raised the price target to Rs 5,610 from Rs 4,235.

Navin Fluorine International reported a 80 percent jump in its net profit, led by growth in all of its business segments.

Profit for the period stood at Rs 136.4 crore, higher than estimates of Rs 124 crore.

Revenue for the period increased by 70 percent from last year to Rs 697 crore from Rs 409 crore last year. The topline was also higher than expectations of Rs 652 crore.

