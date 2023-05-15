Navin Fluorine net profit nearly doubles in March quarter - Shares cool off from 52-week high

Jefferies has upgraded stocks of Navin Fluorine to "Buy" and also raised the price target to Rs 5,610 from Rs 4,235.

Navin Fluorine International reported a 80 percent jump in its net profit, led by growth in all of its business segments.

Profit for the period stood at Rs 136.4 crore, higher than estimates of Rs 124 crore.