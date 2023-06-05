Nava shares end higher after Zambia subsidiary discharges all overdue loan installments

Maamba Collieries Ltd.’s overall liabilities now stand at $206 million as compared to $483 million in December 2022.

Nava Ltd. on Monday announced that its Zambia subsidiary discharged all the overdue loan installments.

Nava’s subsidiary in Zambia, Maamba Collieries Ltd. (MCL), has discharged all of its overdue loan installments, with the company’s overall liabilities now standing at $206 million as compared to $483 million in December 2022.

The Zambian subsidiary has also been meeting its regular debt service requirement since March 2023.

The company was awarded a total of $518 million by the Arbitral Tribunal last year in December 2022, pertaining to the Arbitration initiated by Maamba Collieries against Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd. (ZESCO). ZESCO has effected a total payment of $181 million to date.

After having discharged all the overdue loan installments, MCL proposes to engage with lenders going forward.

For the March quarter, Nava reported a 9.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 246.66 crore compared to Rs 272.6 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales, however, declined by 13.28 percent to Rs 881.44 crore from Rs 1,016.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Nava’s EBITDA of Rs 466.16 crore was 11.3 percent higher than Rs 525.57 crore observed in the year-ago period.

Shares of Nava Ltd. ended 5.74 percent higher at Rs 260.60 on Monday.