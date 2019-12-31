Market
Nava Bharat Ventures climbs over 8% as management expects profitability to improve in FY21
Updated : December 31, 2019 10:50 AM IST
At 9:52 am, the shares were trading 5.90 percent higher at Rs 76.30 per share on the NSE.
On an intraday basis, the stock price surged 8.33 percent to Rs 77.75.
