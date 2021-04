Share price of National Oxygen, Bhagwati Oxygen, Linde India and Gagan Gases rose with only buyers in these stocks on Monday. The sentiment turned sharply positive for the stock as the demand for oxygen cylinders soared amid the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with many states citing the issue of shortages as well.

The stock prices of these companies hit their respective upper circuit limits. The demand situation may continue for a while as the government has also prohibited the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes starting April 22, except in nine specified industries.

"There has been a significant surge in the demand for medical oxygen. Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conveyed that this has already reached about 60 percent of the total daily oxygen production, and is expected to rise further," the DPIIT letter said.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

With the situation worsening, the demand for the essential public health commodity, oxygen, is further set to rise.

The shares of National Oxygen Ltd have rallied over 21 percent in the last week, while it is up more than 75 percent in the last one month. It is up over 58 percent YTD.

Linde India shares gained 12.60 percent in one week, and more than 113 percent in one month. The stock is up more than 103 percent YTD.

Gagan Gases Ltd jumped more than 21 percent in the past week and over 53 percent in the past month. YTD, it is up more than 23 percent.

Bhagwati Oxygen is up more than 15 percent in one week and has gained over 17 percent in one month.