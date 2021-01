National Fertilizers shares rallied over 12 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company achieved its highest-ever production in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) surpassed its previous records and achieved its highest-ever production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY21.

The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19, it said.

“The plants at Nangal and Panipat achieved their ever best Urea production during Oct-Dec, 2020. The Nangal Plant while increasing production levels at Plant also achieved lowest ever quarterly energy consumption of 6.602 GCallMT urea against previous best of 6615 GCallMT Urea,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

NFL has been increasing its non-urea business also. In Q3, NFL produced a record 4,981 MT of bentonite sulphur at its Panipat Plant.

Owing to restrictions in international movement, part of energy saving projects at Vijaipur were commissioned through remote advisory from Japan; a unique achievement, the company added.

At 10:55 am, NFL shares were trading 7.4 percent higher at Rs 40.75 on the BSE as compared to a 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.