Natco Pharma's Visakhapatnam formulations unit gets two observations from USFDA

Natco Pharma's Visakhapatnam formulations unit gets two observations from USFDA

Natco Pharma's Visakhapatnam formulations unit gets two observations from USFDA
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 1:17:45 PM IST (Published)

Natco Pharma's domestic business includes three key business segments— oncology, pharma specialty, and cardiology and diabetology.

Natco Pharma Ltd. has announced the completion of a regulatory inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its formulation facility in Ramky SEZ, near Visakhapatnam. The inspection was conducted from January 30 to February 3.

At the end of the inspection, the facility received two observations, one on its written production process control procedure and the other on its investigation procedure.


The Hyderabad-based pharma company said that it is confident of addressing all observations within the stipulated time.

Natco Pharma's domestic business includes three key business segments— oncology, pharma specialty, and cardiology and diabetology. It is focused on niche molecules with high barriers to entry and the majority of launches in India are first-time generics.

In December 2022, Natco Pharma said that the Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore, and FMC India regarding patent infringement related to the insecticide Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR).

US-based FMC Corporation and FMC Argo Singapore Pte Ltd., which manufactures and markets chemicals, including agrochemicals, had filed the petition at the HC alleging that Natco was violating its patent for the insecticide CTPR.

In November, the pharma major announced that the Appeals Court in the United States had rejected its marketing partner Alvogen’s appeal in patent litigation related to the anti-cancer drug Imbruvica.

Shares of the company are trading 0.61 percent higher at Rs 530.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
