Natco Pharma shares rally over 7.5% in trade today: Here's why

Updated : April 26, 2021 12:13:04 IST

Natco Pharma Ltd share price jumped over 7.5 percent on Monday, touching an intra-day high of Rs 945 apiece.
The mid-cap pharma stock opened with a gain of around 6 percent, starting at Rs 930 per share on NSE
Natco Pharma shares have outperformed the sector by over 6 percent and the stock has been returned more than 6.5 percent in the last two days
Published : April 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST

