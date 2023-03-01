Natco Pharma launches generic version of cancer treatment drug in Canada

Pomalidomide is used in combination with Dexamethasone and Bortezomib for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma.

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of Pomalidomide capsules under its brand Nat-Pomalidomide in Canada. The Pomalidomide capsules are the first generic alternative to the Pomalyst brand and have been approved by Health Canada.

Nat-Pomalidomide is available in doses of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg capsules.

Pomalidomide is used in combination with Dexamethasone and Bortezomib for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells. It is the second most common form of blood cancer in Canada with about 8,000 Canadians living with myeloma.

Nat-Pomalidomide is available through the RevAid risk management platform. With this launch, Natco further continued its investment in Canada as part of its expansion plan. Natco is expanding its portfolio of high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

Recently, Natco Pharma submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the generic version of Olaparib Tablets 100 mg and 150 mg.

Olaparib is used primarily for certain forms of ovarian, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancer. Natco Pharma markets Olaparib tablets in the US through AstraZeneca under the brand Lynparza.

