Delhi High Court dismisses FMC Corporation appeal in favourable verdict for Natco Pharma

In September, the Delhi High Court dismissed the patent infringement plea by FMC Corporation and allowed Natco Pharma to launch CTPR chemical and its formulations in the local market.

Hyderabad-based pharma company Natco Pharma on Monday informed the exchanges that a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore, and FMC India regarding patent infringement related to the insecticide Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR).

The Delhi High Court upheld prima facie the judgment of the single judge that the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) process does not infringe FMC's Indian patent.

In September, the Delhi High Court dismissed the patent infringement plea by FMC Corporation and allowed Natco Pharma to launch CTPR chemical and its formulations in the local market.

The US-based FMC Corporation and FMC Argo Singapore Pte Ltd., which manufactures and markets chemicals, including agrochemicals, had filed the petition at the HC alleging that Natco was violating its patent for insecticide CTPR.

Natco had earlier claimed it was the first in India to receive registration approval from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC) for indigenous manufacturing of CTPR.

Chlorantraniliprole technical (CTPR) is formulated into broad-spectrum insecticides used across various crops for pest management. According to Natco Pharma, the current market size of CTPR-containing products in India is estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

Brokerages have said that the insecticide CTPR would contribute positively to the company in the rabi season (harvested in April/May) and help kick-start Natco’s agrochemical vertical.

Natco Pharma's domestic business includes three key business segments: Oncology, Pharma specialty, and Cardiology and Diabetology. It is focused on niche molecules with high barriers to entry and the majority of launches in India are first-time generics.