Natco Pharma board to consider share buyback on March 8 - Shares rise 4%

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma on Wednesday announced the launch of Pomalidomide capsules under its brand Nat-Pomalidomide in Canada.
Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd. gained as much as 4 percent after the company announced that its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal.
The stock rallied for a second day following gains of over two percent on Thursday.
The company in an exchange filing stated that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on Wednesday (March 8) to consider a proposal for a buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each.
The company in a recent interaction with analysts had said that it had almost Rs 1,030 crore of cash on the books and very little debt except for working capital debt. It was expecting more cash generation next year.
Natco Pharma recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 513.3 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 590.7 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period on a consolidated basis was Rs 62.3 crore as against Rs 80.4 crore in the same period last year.
Recently, Natco Pharma submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the generic version of Olaparib Tablets 100 mg and 150 mg.