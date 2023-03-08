Natco Pharma board approves buyback of 30 lakh shares

The buyback committee of the company consists of Managing Director VC Nannapaneni, Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Nannapaneni and Director & Executive Vice President PSRK Prasad.
The board of Natco Pharma on March 8 approved buyback of maximum 30 lakh shares, 1.64 percent equity for Rs 700 per share worth Rs 210 crores via open market.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough
Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
If the shares are bought back at a price below the maximum buyback price, the total number of shares could exceed the indicative maximum buyback shares but will still be subject to the maximum buyback size which represents 5.13 percent and 5.04 percent of the aggregate of total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company. The maximum buyback size will not include any other expenses incurred for the buyback like filing fees payable to SEBI.
The buyback committee of the company consists of Managing Director VC Nannapaneni, Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Nannapaneni and Director & Executive Vice President PSRK Prasad.
On February 4, Natco Pharma’s Vizag-based Formulation Facility in Ramky SEZ was issued 2 observations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The US FDA inspection was conducted from January 30 to February 3, 2023.
The stock is currently trading with gains of nearly 0.5 percent at Rs 571.40 per share.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 8, 2023 12:26 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!