Natco Pharma board approves buyback of 30 lakh shares

The buyback committee of the company consists of Managing Director VC Nannapaneni, Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Nannapaneni and Director & Executive Vice President PSRK Prasad.

The board of Natco Pharma on March 8 approved buyback of maximum 30 lakh shares, 1.64 percent equity for Rs 700 per share worth Rs 210 crores via open market.

If the shares are bought back at a price below the maximum buyback price, the total number of shares could exceed the indicative maximum buyback shares but will still be subject to the maximum buyback size which represents 5.13 percent and 5.04 percent of the aggregate of total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company. The maximum buyback size will not include any other expenses incurred for the buyback like filing fees payable to SEBI.

The buyback committee of the company consists of Managing Director VC Nannapaneni, Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Nannapaneni and Director & Executive Vice President PSRK Prasad.

On February 4, Natco Pharma’s Vizag-based Formulation Facility in Ramky SEZ was issued 2 observations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The US FDA inspection was conducted from January 30 to February 3, 2023.

The stock is currently trading with gains of nearly 0.5 percent at Rs 571.40 per share.