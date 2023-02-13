Natco Pharma submits application with USFDA for generic cancer drug

Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 534.85, up by Rs 8.90, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday said the company has submitted a new application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing authorisation of the generic version of Olaparib tablets.

The company submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) containing a 'paragraph IV' certification to the US health regulator for the product.

The product is a generic version of AstraZeneca's Olaparib tablets in strengths of 100mg and 150mg. Olaparib tablets are marketed in the US by AstraZeneca under the brand Lynparza. The tablets are used in treating certain forms of cancers including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, and prostate cancers.

"Natco and its co-development and marketing partner Alembic Pharmaceuticals believe that the ANDA is possibly sole first-to-file based on its filing date and may be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of launch of the product," it added.

As per AstraZeneca, Lynparza recorded sales of $1,226 million in the US market in 2022.

Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 534.85, up by Rs 8.90, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.