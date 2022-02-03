Nasdaq down 2%; Meta shares plunge another 22% on lower profits

US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday (February 3), with the Nasdaq diving more than 2 percent, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 35520.08.

The S&P 500 fell 54.0 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 4535.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 371.7 points, or 2.58%, to 14045.834 at the opening bell.

Meta is investing heavily in its futuristic metaverse project, but for now, relies on advertising revenue for nearly all its income. So when it posted sharply higher costs but gave a weak revenue forecast late on Wednesday, investors got spooked and knocked almost $200 billion off the valuation of the company formerly known as Facebook.

