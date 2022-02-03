0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Nasdaq down 2%; Meta shares plunge another 22% on lower profits

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Updated)
Mini

Meta Platforms' forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets

Nasdaq down 2%; Meta shares plunge another 22% on lower profits
US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday (February 3), with the Nasdaq diving more than 2 percent, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 35520.08.
The S&P 500 fell 54.0 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 4535.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 371.7 points, or 2.58%, to 14045.834 at the opening bell.
Meta is investing heavily in its futuristic metaverse project, but for now, relies on advertising revenue for nearly all its income. So when it posted sharply higher costs but gave a weak revenue forecast late on Wednesday, investors got spooked and knocked almost $200 billion off the valuation of the company formerly known as Facebook.
(With agency inputs)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

ITC Q3 Earnings: Net profit jumps 15% YoY to Rs 4,056 crore; revenue up 30% YoY to Rs 18,366 crore

Next Article

News wrap Feb 3: Titan Q3 net profit more than doubles; Centre likely to offload 5% stake in LIC IPO; market halts Budget rally and more

next story