Narmada Gelatine shares end in a 20% circuit after declaring special dividend

The Narmada Gelatines Ltd. stock surged 20 percent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 350 in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company’s board approved a special interim dividend of Rs 100 per share.

The stock has been investors’ favourite for its dividend payment and attractive dividend yield. It has surged more than 50 percent in the past week and in the last one-month period, the shares have gained nearly 60 percent. In the one-year period, the stock has gained 104.68 percent.

The exceptional price movement for Narmada Gelatines was seen after the company’s Board of Directors, at their meeting on December 7, declared a special interim dividend of Rs 100 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up for the current financial year.

The company said that dividends shall be paid to the eligible shareholders of the company within 30 days from the date of declaration. The record date will be Thursday, December 15.

Narmada Gelatines, located in Jabalpur, is engaged in the manufacture of ossein and gelatin.

The company reported standalone net sales of Rs 46.38 crore in the September quarter, up 32 percent from Rs 35.12 crore in the same period a year ago. The net profit surged 131 percent to Rs 2.84 crore from Rs 1.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

