Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price: Kotak Institutional Equities says book profits after 60% jump

However, Kotak has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 1,000 from the earlier Rs 905, which still implies a potential downside from current levels.
However, Kotak has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 1,000 from the earlier Rs 905, which still implies a potential downside from current levels.
“At current price, Narayana's Subpar RoCE profile in India as well as expected future dilution due to ongoing elevated capital expenditure (capex) is adequately factored in,” Kotak said.
The brokerage expects a gradual improvement in the multispecialty hospital chain’s India average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), but added that it will remain lower than peers.
Kotak remains wary of any significant future overseas expansion that Narayana may carry out as it already expects capex intensity to remain elevated beyond financial year 2023.
However, the firm has raised Narayana's financial year 2025-2026 EBITDA estimates by 5-6 percent due to better traction across India and Cayman Islands.
For the March quarter, the hospital chain reported an operating profit of Rs 275.7 crore from Rs 175 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 22.6 percent from 18.6 percent a year earlier.
Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya are trading 2.1 percent lower at Rs 989.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years
Jun 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Nifty 50 hits record high - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank among top contributors
Jun 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read
National Insurance Awareness Day | Aviva India CEO's tips on five impactful habits that can help reduce risk of escalating medical cost
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read