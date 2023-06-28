CNBC TV18
Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price: Kotak Institutional Equities says book profits after 60% jump

Jun 28, 2023

However, Kotak has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 1,000 from the earlier Rs 905, which still implies a potential downside from current levels.

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya have risen nearly 60 percent over the last 12 months and as a result, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has recommended investors to take advantage of the same and book profits in the stock.

The brokerage has downgraded its recommendation on the hospital chain to reduce from the earlier rating of add. Shares have risen 33 percent over the last three months and hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,077.15 on June 21.

X