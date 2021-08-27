Nalco shares jump amid large volumes. Here's what's driving the stock

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) shares jumped more than seven percent amid large volumes on Friday, as investors grew hopeful on production cuts in China amid strengthening prices of the metal.

On BSE, the Nalco stock jumped as much as 7.16 percent to Rs 84.55 during the session before trimming gains. At 12:15 pm, Nalco shares traded with a gain of 5.07 percent at Rs 82.90 on the bourse, outperforming the headline S&P BSE Sensex index, which was up 0.18 percent.

Nalco also beat the sectoral S&P BSE Metal index's rise of 1.24 percent.

Nalco was in high demand on Dalal Street, with 28.94 lakh shares having changed hands so far on Friday, as against a daily average of 26.19 lakh recorded in the past two weeks.

Aluminium smelters in China's Xinjiang region were told to cut output, sending the price of the metal in Shanghai to a 13-year high, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Xinjiang is a major smelting hub in China - the world's biggest producer and consumer of aluminium. The region accounts for almost one-fifth of the supply in China.

Analysts say hopes that production cuts may be extended to other smelters in China drove Nalco shares.

Kotak Securities is positive on aluminium, as the brokerage sees the market for the metal in deficit from 2021 as against 2022 earlier, citing floods, power shortages and strict energy consumption policies. Kotak has upgraded its aluminium price forecast by four percent to nine percent to $2,500-2,450 per tonne in FY22-23.

Kotak Securities is particularly positive on Nalco shares, and has upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'sell'. It has raised the fair value to Rs 100 from Rs 80.

According to the brokerage, the company is expected to benefit from strong aluminium prices owing to a global deficit. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation of 3.6 times, it said.