Nalco Q4 results | Net profit plunges 52% to Rs 495 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of National Aluminum Company Ltd ended at Rs 80.65, down by Rs 0.73, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

State-owned National Aluminum Company Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported a 51.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 495 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,025 crore. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 378 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 3,670.9 crore during the period under review, down 15.6 percent against Rs 4,350.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted revenue of Rs 3,395 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 52.9 percent to Rs 766.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, over Rs 1,626.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 20.0 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 37.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.