Nalco Q4 results | Net profit plunges 52% to Rs 495 crore, beats estimates

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of National Aluminum Company Ltd ended at Rs 80.65, down by Rs 0.73, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

State-owned National Aluminum Company Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported a 51.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 495 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. Live Tv Loading...

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,025 crore. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 378 crore for the quarter under review.