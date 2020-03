Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran has bought Rs 11.6 crore worth of shares of various Tata companies from the secondary market.

Chandrasekaran bought 200,000 shares of Tata Steel on March 16, which on the day's closing price of Rs 289.6 would be valued at Rs 5.79 crore.

Further, the long-serving Tata executive has bought 100,000 shares each of Tata Communications and Tata Chemicals. At Rs 249.15 per share, Chandrasekaran’s investment in Tata Communications stands at Rs 2.49 crore.

"We have received an intimation from N Chandrasekaran , executive chairman, Tata Sons Private Limited regarding his purchase of 1,00,000 equity shares of Tata Communications Limited at an average price of Rs 249.15, excluding brokerage and STT, per share as on March 16, 2020,” Tata Communications said in a BSE filing.

His investment in Tata Chemicals is valued at Rs 2.58 crore with the share value at Rs 258.8 apiece.

He has also bought 10,000 shares of Tata Invest Corp at Rs 698.36 apiece. The investment value in the firm stands at Rs 6,983,600.

As the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc in the global markets, a trend of large-scale stock buying by promoters has been seen in the equity markets in March. Tata Sons, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Motilal Oswal and Sun Pharma are among the companies where promoters have been mopping up shares.