#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Net inflows in equity mutual funds rise in August but inflows from SIPs fall

Updated : September 10, 2019 07:07 AM IST

Mutual funds' asset base increased to Rs 25.47 lakh crore in August, a rise of 4 percent as compared with the preceding month, on the back of robust inflows in equity and liquid schemes.
The 44-player industry logged an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 24.53 lakh crore in July-end, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Net inflows in equity mutual funds rise in August but inflows from SIPs fall
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV