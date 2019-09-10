Net inflows in equity mutual funds rise in August but inflows from SIPs fall
Updated : September 10, 2019 07:07 AM IST
Mutual funds' asset base increased to Rs 25.47 lakh crore in August, a rise of 4 percent as compared with the preceding month, on the back of robust inflows in equity and liquid schemes.
The 44-player industry logged an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 24.53 lakh crore in July-end, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
