Mutual Funds add 81 lakh investors account in FY21, experts hopeful of continued growth Updated : April 25, 2021 11:56:00 IST Investor account in equity-oriented schemes surged by 24.3 lakh to 6.68 crore at the end of past fiscal from 6.44 crore in March 2020. Debt-oriented scheme folios count rose by 16.16 lakh to 88.4 lakh. Published : April 25, 2021 11:56 AM IST