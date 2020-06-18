  • SENSEX
Muthoot Finance's shares rally 15% on strong Q4 earnings

Updated : June 18, 2020 10:32 AM IST

Muthoot Finance's shares rallied 15 percent on Thursday after strong March quarter earnings due to higher demand for gold.
The stock gained as much as 15 percent to Rs 1,149.50 per share on the NSE.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.4 percent year-on-year (YoY)to Rs 835.78 crore.
