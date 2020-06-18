Market Muthoot Finance's shares rally 15% on strong Q4 earnings Updated : June 18, 2020 10:32 AM IST Muthoot Finance's shares rallied 15 percent on Thursday after strong March quarter earnings due to higher demand for gold. The stock gained as much as 15 percent to Rs 1,149.50 per share on the NSE. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.4 percent year-on-year (YoY)to Rs 835.78 crore. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply