Muthoot Finance's shares rally 15% on strong Q4 earnings

Muthoot Finance's shares rallied 15 percent on Thursday after strong March quarter earnings due to higher demand for gold. The stock gained as much as 15 percent to trade at Rs 1,149.50 per share on the NSE. At 10:30 am, the shares traded 11.25 percent higher to Rs 1,112.10.

The Kerala-based lender's consolidated net profit jumped 52.4 percent year-on-year (YoY)to Rs 835.78 crore as against Rs 548.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, the company's gold loan portfolio increased by Rs 3,113 crore to Rs 41,611 crore.

Total income during March quarter rose to Rs 2,633.58 crore from Rs 2,088.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The interest income saw a surge of 27 percent YoY to Rs 2,562.96 crore as compared to Rs 2,017.81 crore last year.

During FY19-20, the company's consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) climbed 22 percent to Rs 46,871 crore.

The company has reopened all its branches. Disbursements and collections have normalized and we are expecting increase in disbursement once movement of people increases and economic activity level picks up, said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of MFIN told to PTI.

The company is looking to grow gold loan business by about 15 percent for the whole year (2020-21). We have been able to raise fresh commercial paper, NCDs, bank limits, among others," said Muthoot.

Recently, the company has also engaged in broking business along with vehicle finance, affordable home finance and micro loans. 90 percent of its revenues are however derived from gold loans.

Motilal Oswal maintained its 'neutral' rating on the stock based on the uncertainty in the company's subsidiaries. However, it has increased its EPS estimates by 8-12 percent for FY21-22E considering the sharp increase in gold prices and its demand.

The company's board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for 2019-20.