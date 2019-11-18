Market
Muthoot Finance to buy IDBI Asset Management, says report
Updated : November 18, 2019 08:47 AM IST
According to the report, as on March 31, IDBI Bank owned 66.67 percent stake in IDBI Asset Management with IDBI Capital Markets and Securities holding a 33.33 percent stake.
IDBI Asset Management managed 22 schemes during FY19.
Owned by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), IDBI Bank Ltd is seeking to sell its non-core assets, including equity stakes.
