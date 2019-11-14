#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

Muthoot Finance surges 8% after stellar Q2 earnings

Updated : November 14, 2019 11:27 AM IST

Muthoot Finance reported 76.4 percent rise in Q2FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 908.54 crore as against Rs 515.06 crore in the same period last year.
Shares rallied over 8 percent Thursday to trade above 700/share
Muthoot Finance surges 8% after stellar Q2 earnings
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV