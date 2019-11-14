Earnings
Muthoot Finance surges 8% after stellar Q2 earnings
Updated : November 14, 2019 11:27 AM IST
Muthoot Finance reported 76.4 percent rise in Q2FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 908.54 crore as against Rs 515.06 crore in the same period last year.
Shares rallied over 8 percent Thursday to trade above 700/share
