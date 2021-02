The share price of gold loan financier Muthoot Finance rallied over 6 percent on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company’s standalone net profit in Q3FY21 rose 22 percent to Rs 991.4 crore from Rs 815.2 crore, YoY. On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit increased 16.9 percent to Rs 1,006.7 crore from Rs 861 crore, YoY.

During the quarter, the company’s gold loan portfolio increased by Rs 3,389 crore to Rs 49,622 crore i.e., QoQ growth of 7 percent.

“Our disbursements for the quarter were focused on new customer additions, fresh loans to active and inactive customers and top-up loans to existing customers. We disbursed fresh loans to 3.88 lakh new customers amounting to Rs 2,976 crore and to 4.38 lakh inactive customers amounting to Rs 2,960 crore,” said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance.

The company’s gross NPA or Stage 3 assets during the quarter fell to 1.30 percent from 2.54 percent, YoY. Expected credit losses (ECL) provision (as a percentage of gross loan assets) stood at 1.23 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the company’s management said that it was expecting loan growth of 25-26 percent for FY21 as against the earlier guidance of 15 percent.

“From March to December we have grown by Rs 8,900 crore which is 22 percent growth. So I think we would like to revise our guidance for this year. We should be able to see loan growth of about 25-26 percent by the end of this year,” George Alexander Muthoot said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the company to deliver 12–15 percent loan growth post FY21. It said that the incremental cost of funds is around 100 bps lower than on-book cost of funds – this should mitigate yield pressure, if any.

“After several quarters of stagnant customer and loan count, 4-5% sequential growth this quarter is encouraging. As the economy recovers from the shock of the pandemic, loan demand is likely to remain high,” Motilal Oswal said.

RoA/RoE is likely to remain robust at 7 percent/27 percent over the medium term, it added.

The brokerage house increased its EPS estimates by 6-7 percent, factoring in stronger growth and lower opex. It maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,500 per share.

At 12:40 am, the shares of Muthoot Finance were trading 6.41 percent higher at Rs 1,262.00 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.14 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.