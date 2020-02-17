Finance Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters Updated : February 17, 2020 10:08 AM IST Shares of Muthoot Finance ltd surged to a new 52-week high of Rs 801.70 per share. The non-banking financial company reported a 66 percent jump in the non-banking financial company's consolidated net profit to Rs 803 crore in the third quarter ended December 31. The five-year return on Muthoot Finance share price is more than 268 percent, compared to Sensex return of over 41 percent.