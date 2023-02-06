homemarket Newsstocks News

Muthoot Finance Q3 result: Net profit drops 12.4% to Rs 901.6 crore

Muthoot Finance Q3 result: Net profit drops 12.4% to Rs 901.6 crore

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 6, 2023 9:08:17 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd ended at Rs 1,036.55, up by Rs 9.10, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Gold loan-focussed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance Ltd on on Monday reported a 12.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 901.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All

Delhi fails to get a mayor for third time — What's the issue and what happens next

Feb 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India opposes Hindustan Zinc's buyout of Vedanta's global zinc assets: Exclusive

Feb 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Vodafone-Idea Saga — Three parents but none to love

Feb 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,028.9 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 866.6 crore for the quarter under review.
During the quarter, the net interest income (NII) declined by 9.6 percent to Rs 1,704.3 crore against Rs 1,886.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a net interest income of Rs 1,679.4 crore for the quarter under review.
Also Read: Adani Transmission Q3 result: Net profit jumps 78% led by one time gain
The consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) grew 7 percent YoY to Rs 65,085 crore in third quarter as against Rs 60,896 crore in same quarter last year. During the quarter, consolidated loan assets under management increased by 1 percent. The standalone loan assets under management increased to Rs 57,731 crore, up by 6 percent YoY.
George Jacob Muthoot, chairman of Muthoot Group, said the contribution of our subsidiaries to the overall consolidated AUM improved slightly to 12 percent and going ahead company expect the share of non-gold AUM to gradually rise.
George Alexander Muthoot, the company's managing director, said the company registered a YoY growth of 6 percent in loan assets and marginal QoQ growth in gold loans of less than 1 percent. Yield on loan portfolio witnessed a QoQ increase of 0.84 percent consequent to stoppage of very low rate teaser loans.
Also Read: LIC Housing Finance posts 38% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 480.3 crore
Borrowing cost slightly rose to 8.13 percent due to the impact of general increase in the interest rates with banks MCLR being constantly revised and fresh NCDs being raised at higher rates. The return on assets for the quarter improved to 6.27 percent, George said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsMuthoot FinanceResults Boardroom

Next Article

LIC Housing Finance posts 38% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 480.3 crore