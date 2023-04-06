Muthoot Finance announces dividend of Rs 22 per share, stock gains for seventh day in a row

The record date to determine the shareholders’ eligibility for the interim dividend has been declared as April 18, 2023.

The board of Muthoot Finance Ltd. has approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year 2022-2023. The gold loan-focused non-banking financial company said that its Board of Directors considered and declared a 220 percent interim dividend at a meeting held on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

After the interim dividend approval by the board, shares of Muthoot Finance gained 3 percent in intraday trade to hit Rs 1,019.20 on Thursday. In the past one-year period, the NBFC stock has declined almost 25 percent.

Only those shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners according to the list generated by the depositories in terms of shares held in electronic form as well as members holding shares of Muthoot Finance in physical form, as on the close of business hours of the record date, will be eligible to receive the interim dividend.

The aforementioned dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders of the NBFC within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Last month, the gold loan-focused company’s board approved a proposal to raise no more than Rs 6,500 crore through an issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The said NCD issue is to be listed on the two bourses, the NSE and the BSE.

The Kochi-based group reported a 12.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 901.6 crore for the December quarter, higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 866.6 crore.