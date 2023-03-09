Muthoot Finance approves Rs 6,500 fundraise in one or more tranches through NCDs

The consolidated loan assets of Muthoot Finance stood at Rs 65,085 crore, a growth of 7 percent year-on-year, as of December 2022.

Gold loan-focused non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance Ltd. on Thursday announced that its board has approved a proposal for raising up to Rs 6,500 crore through an issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The proposed NCD issue will be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

The tenure of the instrument, the coupon rate, the schedule of payment of the coupon, and the principal will be decided at the time of allotment by the Board of Directors or committee.

The board in its meeting held on March 9 also approved the appointment of T M Saithumuhammed as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company with effect from April 1, 2023.

Earlier, the company’s board, at its meeting held on February 28, had also approved a proposal for raising Rs 50 crore by way of issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis.

The consolidated loan assets of Muthoot Finance stood at Rs 65,085 crore, a growth of 7 percent year-on-year, as of December 2022.

The Kochi-based group saw a slight increase in borrowing cost to 8.13 percent due to the impact of a general increase in interest rates and fresh NCDs being raised at higher rates in the December quarter.

It reported a 12.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 901.6 crore for the December quarter. The net interest income (NII) declined by 9.6 percent to Rs 1,704.3 crore as against Rs 1,886.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Muthoot Finance ended 0.52 percent lower at Rs 943.50 on Thursday.