Muthoot Capital Services Board approves raising Rs 50 crore via NCDs

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is planning to raise Rs 50 crore by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company's board of directors at its meeting held on Tuesday approved the fundraising plan.

On February 23, the Kerala-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) informed the bourses that its board meeting will take place on February 28 in Kochi to consider fundraising through NCDs on a private placement basis.

In September 2022, French investment firm BNP Paribas picked up a 1.5 percent stake in Muthoot Capital through the open market. BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased the stake in the Indian company at Rs 196 per share.

Prior to that, domestic venture capital firm Elevation Capital sold a 2.2 percent stake in Muthoot Capital through bulk deals.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd., promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is a leading non-banking financial company. The company's portfolio includes retail finance products such as two-wheeler loans, used car loans, and investment products in the form of fixed deposits.

The company offers fund- and non-fund-based financial services to retail, corporate, and institutional customers through the wide network of branches of Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.

Shares of Muthoot Capital Services ended 2.59 percent lower at Rs 263.70 on Tuesday.