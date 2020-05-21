Market Multiplex stocks continue to edge higher as states ease lockdown; PVR, Inox rally for 3rd day Updated : May 21, 2020 04:04 PM IST After few states like Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka announced relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the entertainment industry received renewed hopes of opening up of multiplexes. PVR and Inox Leisure have been surging from past 3 trading sessions, over 30 percent. The former stock jumped 19 percent while the latter surged 33 percent for the third straight day.