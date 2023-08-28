Multibagger Stock: Shares of this gas transporter crosses Rs 6,000 after getting second order in a week

Shares of Linde India surged as much as four percent on Monday after the company bagged its second order in a week.

The company informed the exchanges that it bagged a contract from state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) for the installation of a cryogenic oxygen plant at Rourkela plant in Odisha.

Linde India was awarded the ‘Letter of Acceptance’ on August 25, it mentioned in an exchange filing.

The order involves the installation of 1,000 tonnes per day capacity on a construct, operate and maintain (COM) basis for 20 years from the date of commissioning of the plant and ancillary facilities.

Moreover, the contract has the provision of renewal for a further period of five years on a mutual agreement basis.



Linde India is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon and other speciality gas mixtures. Also, it manufactures welding electrodes, rods, fluxes, gas and electric welding equipment as well as liquid oxygen explosives.

The company was known as BOC India until 2013. However, after BOC’s takeover by Linde Plc, the company was renamed as Linde India.

It continues to classify BOC as a promoter with a 75 percent shareholding.

Shares of Linde India are off opening highs but are trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 6,009.