#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Multibagger rally: This stock surged 1600% in 10 years. Do you own it?

Updated : December 10, 2019 01:43 PM IST

The scrip, which traded around Rs 11 in December 2009, has rallied to Rs 189 currently, giving returns of as much as 1,618 percent
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2009 in the company would have turned to Rs 17.2 lakh in 2019.
Among peers, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics gained 172 percent, Gati has added 2.5 percent and Sical Logistics lost 71.3 percent in the ten-year period.
Multibagger rally: This stock surged 1600% in 10 years. Do you own it?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV