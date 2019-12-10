Multibagger rally: This stock surged 1600% in 10 years. Do you own it?
Updated : December 10, 2019 01:43 PM IST
The scrip, which traded around Rs 11 in December 2009, has rallied to Rs 189 currently, giving returns of as much as 1,618 percent
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2009 in the company would have turned to Rs 17.2 lakh in 2019.
Among peers, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics gained 172 percent, Gati has added 2.5 percent and Sical Logistics lost 71.3 percent in the ten-year period.
