Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

Ajanta Pharma has been giving robust returns to investors for the last 10 years. The stock has surged over 9600 percent in the last 10 years, from Rs 9.75 in 2009 to Rs 951 currently. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock would have grown to Rs 97 lakh as of today.

However, the midcap stock has lost over 20 percent in the last 1 year and 19 percent in 2019. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex fell 2.5 percent in last 1 year, while it gained over 4 percent in 2019. The sector has been under pressure on the back of USFDA scrutiny, pricing pressure, increasing R&D expenses, and fixed-dose combinations (FDC) ban, among others.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,294 on September 5, 2018, and a 52-week low of Rs 840 on July 31, 2019.

As compared to its peers, Ajanta Pharma has proved to be multi-bagger and one of the top gainer in the industry. Natco Pharma generated around 2500 percent returns in the last 10 years, while Torrent Pharma clocked 1,100 percent returns during the same period. Meanwhile, Ipca labs gave 600 percent returns and Biocon rose 440 percent during the last 10 years.

In the first quarter Q1FY20, Ajanta Pharma posted 8.5 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 115 crore and the revenue increased 19.7 percent to Rs 612 crore. It registered an export sales up 25 percent, while US generic sales rose 67 percent.

"Q1 was largely driven by strong growth in Africa and the US business. While the tender business is expected to remain subdued, the branded business (74 percent of overall revenues) is likely to grow at 10-11 percent. US business is expected to grow 30 percent, albeit on a lower base. Overall, we expect double-digit growth in revenues but a dent in gross profit, EBITDA and net profit margins due to a change in the product mix (higher US contribution), new plant-related expenses and higher depreciation," ICICI Direct said in a report post-June quarter earnings.

The firm has constantly improved its financial performance during the last 10 years. For FY19, the PAT stood at Rs 391.76 crore as compared to Rs 21.37 crore in FY09, up over 1700 percent.