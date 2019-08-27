Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years
Updated : August 27, 2019 01:43 PM IST
The stock has surged over 9600 percent in the last 10 years, from Rs 9.75 in 2009 to Rs 951 currently.
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock would have grown to Rs 97 lakh as of today.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more