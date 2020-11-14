Muhurat Trading Live: Market gives up some initial gains, Nifty around 12,800; all sectors in green

Here's how to plan your financial prosperity this Diwali

Financial prosperity should be planned irrespective of occasions. However, as Diwali is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions, many people prefer decision making for wealth management around this occasion.

In view of this, let's see how one can plan their financial prosperity this Diwali:(Compiled by Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology):

Don't let urge take over financial sensibility

This is the time when people are generally lured by 'Festive Offers', discounts, etc. on consumer goods, gold, etc.

Before going for these offers it is wise to ask "Do I really need it?" If yes, then go for it, otherwise, avoid it and save money (or put it to some better use like investing). Don't let budgeting go for a toss due to external factors.

Learn, plan, strategize and then invest

It's more important to know 'what not to do' rather than knowing 'what to do'. Devote free time to enlighten oneself with financial knowledge and awareness.

This will help for the rest of life in achieving and maintaining prosperity, as any individual will be able to set sensible financial goals and devise ways to achieve them.

Keep a back-up, don't be overconfident

Sometimes things may feel so right that one may ignore the risks and challenges involved. And then, he/she may regret later (if things don't go their way).

The right insurance coverage or adequate emergency fund will be the saviours anytime. Financial decision making without back-up could be suicidal and may take up far away from prosperity. So, proper back-up(s) should be planned and kept to keep the prosperity goals intact.