Samvat 2077: These 7 Nifty, 100 BSE500 stocks doubled investors' money in a year; do you own any?

As investors prepare for Muhurat trading on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, the question on the minds of investors and traders is: How to make the most of the special, one-hour-long session? Diwali 2021 marks the beginning of the New Year, Samvat 2078.

Samvat 2077 rewarded investors

In the year gone by, Dalal Street investors bagged phenomenal returns, with the Nifty50 benchmark surging 40 percent.

In the Nifty50 universe alone, as many as seven scrips more than doubled investors' money between Diwali 2020 and Diwali 2021. These are: Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Hindalco, Grasim and ONGC. Nearly all (48) stocks in the 50-member index rose during the year.

In the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse, about 460 stocks gave positive returns in Samvat 2077.

Stock Return Tata Motors 232 Tata Steel 173 Bajaj Finserv 141 SBI 131 Hindalco 128 Grasim 112 ONGC 111

Here's a list of BSE 500 stocks that more than doubled investors' money in Samvat 2077:

Stock Return in Samvat 2077 (%) Adani Total 495 Adani Transmission 453 Jindal Stainless 449 JSW Energy 421 Trident 417 HFCL 338 Tata Motors DVR 321 Tata Elxsi 317 Tata Power 314 Adani Enterprises 303 Happiest Minds 284 Hindustan Copper 271 IIFL Finance 270 Balaji Amines 256 Indian Energy Exchange 251 Persistent Systems 250 Mindtree 243 KPIT Tech 237 KPR Mill 235 Tata Motors 231 eClerx Services 228 Century Ply 228 Sobha 221 Tanla Platforms 221 Mahindra Lifespace 217 SAIL 212 Gateway Distripark 202 DCM Shriram 195 IRCTC 195 Indiabulls Real Estate 194 Dixon Technologies 192 Grindwell Norton 192 L&T Tech 191 J&K Bank 190 Linde India 190 Vedanta 189 HEG 188 Nalco 187 Graphite India 186 Adani Power 185 Carborundum 183 Triveni Turbine 181 Max Healthcare 180 KEI Industries 179 Deepak Fertilisers 177 Tata Chemicals 176 Intellect Design 176 Deepak Nitrite 175 Allcargo Logistics 175 Tata Steel 173 Century Textiles 170 Firstsource 169 Indian Bank 167 APL Apollo Tube 165 Orient Cement 165 BEML 162 Cyient 160 VRL Logistics 159 KSB 157 Gujarat Alkalies Chem 156 BHEL 155 Polycab 154 SCI 154 Lux Industries 152 Sonata Software 152 GHCL 152 Mphasis 151 MMTC 149 Minda Corp 148 JK Paper 148 Alkyl Amines 147 Canara Bank 147 Network18 Media 145 Godrej Properties 145 Brigade 144 Vardhman Textiles 143 Gujarat Narmada Valley 143 Shriram City Union 141 Bajaj Finserv 141 Oberoi Realty 140 KNR Constructions 138 Oil India 137 TCI Express 137 PTC India 137 SKF India 135 ABB Power 135 DLF 133 Zensar Tech 132 SBI 130 Solar Ind 129 Redington 128 CAMS 128 Hindalco 127 UTI Asset Management 127 Radico Khaitan 126 Balrampur Chini 126 Indian Overseas Bank 125 L&T Infotech 124 Birlasoft 123 Coforge 120 Quess Corp 118 Bank of Baroda 117 Minda Industries 116 Tube Investments 115 Lakshmi Machine Works 114 Welspun 112 Grasim 112 BASF India 112 Dalmia Bharat 112 ONGC 111 IRB Infra Developers 110 Maharashtra Seamless 108 Tata Coffee 108 BEL 107 Gujarat Gas 107 ABB India 107 Jamna Auto 106 Birla Corp 105 Bajaj Electricals 103 SRF 102 TeamLease 102

In Samvat 2078, analysts expect modest returns on Dalal Street, extending gains after a liquidity-driven run in the headline indices.

Muhurat trading 2021

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct the Muhurat trading session from 6 pm (pre-open) on November 4. The main session will be held between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. The post-closing session will be conducted between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.

