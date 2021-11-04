Samvat 2077: These 7 Nifty, 100 BSE500 stocks doubled investors' money in a year; do you own any?

As investors prepare for Muhurat trading on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, the question on the minds of investors and traders is: How to make the most of the special, one-hour-long session? Diwali 2021 marks the beginning of the New Year, Samvat 2078.
Samvat 2077 rewarded investors
In the year gone by, Dalal Street investors bagged phenomenal returns, with the Nifty50 benchmark surging 40 percent.
In the Nifty50 universe alone, as many as seven scrips more than doubled investors' money between Diwali 2020 and Diwali 2021. These are: Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Hindalco, Grasim and ONGC. Nearly all (48) stocks in the 50-member index rose during the year.
In the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse, about 460 stocks gave positive returns in Samvat 2077.
|Stock
|Return
|Tata Motors
|232
|Tata Steel
|173
|Bajaj Finserv
|141
|SBI
|131
|Hindalco
|128
|Grasim
|112
|ONGC
|111
Here's a list of BSE 500 stocks that more than doubled investors' money in Samvat 2077:
|Stock
|Return in Samvat 2077 (%)
|Adani Total
|495
|Adani Transmission
|453
|Jindal Stainless
|449
|JSW Energy
|421
|Trident
|417
|HFCL
|338
|Tata Motors DVR
|321
|Tata Elxsi
|317
|Tata Power
|314
|Adani Enterprises
|303
|Happiest Minds
|284
|Hindustan Copper
|271
|IIFL Finance
|270
|Balaji Amines
|256
|Indian Energy Exchange
|251
|Persistent Systems
|250
|Mindtree
|243
|KPIT Tech
|237
|KPR Mill
|235
|Tata Motors
|231
|eClerx Services
|228
|Century Ply
|228
|Sobha
|221
|Tanla Platforms
|221
|Mahindra Lifespace
|217
|SAIL
|212
|Gateway Distripark
|202
|DCM Shriram
|195
|IRCTC
|195
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|194
|Dixon Technologies
|192
|Grindwell Norton
|192
|L&T Tech
|191
|J&K Bank
|190
|Linde India
|190
|Vedanta
|189
|HEG
|188
|Nalco
|187
|Graphite India
|186
|Adani Power
|185
|Carborundum
|183
|Triveni Turbine
|181
|Max Healthcare
|180
|KEI Industries
|179
|Deepak Fertilisers
|177
|Tata Chemicals
|176
|Intellect Design
|176
|Deepak Nitrite
|175
|Allcargo Logistics
|175
|Tata Steel
|173
|Century Textiles
|170
|Firstsource
|169
|Indian Bank
|167
|APL Apollo Tube
|165
|Orient Cement
|165
|BEML
|162
|Cyient
|160
|VRL Logistics
|159
|KSB
|157
|Gujarat Alkalies Chem
|156
|BHEL
|155
|Polycab
|154
|SCI
|154
|Lux Industries
|152
|Sonata Software
|152
|GHCL
|152
|Mphasis
|151
|MMTC
|149
|Minda Corp
|148
|JK Paper
|148
|Alkyl Amines
|147
|Canara Bank
|147
|Network18 Media
|145
|Godrej Properties
|145
|Brigade
|144
|Vardhman Textiles
|143
|Gujarat Narmada Valley
|143
|Shriram City Union
|141
|Bajaj Finserv
|141
|Oberoi Realty
|140
|KNR Constructions
|138
|Oil India
|137
|TCI Express
|137
|PTC India
|137
|SKF India
|135
|ABB Power
|135
|DLF
|133
|Zensar Tech
|132
|SBI
|130
|Solar Ind
|129
|Redington
|128
|CAMS
|128
|Hindalco
|127
|UTI Asset Management
|127
|Radico Khaitan
|126
|Balrampur Chini
|126
|Indian Overseas Bank
|125
|L&T Infotech
|124
|Birlasoft
|123
|Coforge
|120
|Quess Corp
|118
|Bank of Baroda
|117
|Minda Industries
|116
|Tube Investments
|115
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|114
|Welspun
|112
|Grasim
|112
|BASF India
|112
|Dalmia Bharat
|112
|ONGC
|111
|IRB Infra Developers
|110
|Maharashtra Seamless
|108
|Tata Coffee
|108
|BEL
|107
|Gujarat Gas
|107
|ABB India
|107
|Jamna Auto
|106
|Birla Corp
|105
|Bajaj Electricals
|103
|SRF
|102
|TeamLease
|102
In Samvat 2078, analysts expect modest returns on Dalal Street, extending gains after a liquidity-driven run in the headline indices.
Muhurat trading 2021
Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct the Muhurat trading session from 6 pm (pre-open) on November 4. The main session will be held between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. The post-closing session will be conducted between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
First Published: IST
