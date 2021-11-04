0

  • Samvat 2077: These 7 Nifty, 100 BSE500 stocks doubled investors' money in a year; do you own any?

Samvat 2077: These 7 Nifty, 100 BSE500 stocks doubled investors' money in a year; do you own any?

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Are you ready for Muhurat trading on Diwali 2021? As investors prepare for Muhurat trading on November 4, the day of Diwali, here's a list of stocks that more than doubled investors' money in Samvat 2077, the year from Diwali 2020 to Diwali 2021.

As investors prepare for Muhurat trading on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, the question on the minds of investors and traders is: How to make the most of the special, one-hour-long session? Diwali 2021 marks the beginning of the New Year, Samvat 2078.
Samvat 2077 rewarded investors
In the year gone by, Dalal Street investors bagged phenomenal returns, with the Nifty50 benchmark surging 40 percent.
In the Nifty50 universe alone, as many as seven scrips more than doubled investors' money between Diwali 2020 and Diwali 2021. These are: Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Hindalco, Grasim and ONGC. Nearly all (48) stocks in the 50-member index rose during the year.
In the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse, about 460 stocks gave positive returns in Samvat 2077.
StockReturn
Tata Motors232
Tata Steel173
Bajaj Finserv141
SBI131
Hindalco128
Grasim112
ONGC111
Here's a list of BSE 500 stocks that more than doubled investors' money in Samvat 2077:
StockReturn in Samvat 2077 (%)
Adani Total495
Adani Transmission453
Jindal Stainless449
JSW Energy421
Trident417
HFCL338
Tata Motors DVR321
Tata Elxsi317
Tata Power314
Adani Enterprises303
Happiest Minds284
Hindustan Copper271
IIFL Finance270
Balaji Amines256
Indian Energy Exchange251
Persistent Systems250
Mindtree243
KPIT Tech237
KPR Mill235
Tata Motors231
eClerx Services228
Century Ply228
Sobha221
Tanla Platforms221
Mahindra Lifespace217
SAIL212
Gateway Distripark202
DCM Shriram195
IRCTC195
Indiabulls Real Estate194
Dixon Technologies192
Grindwell Norton192
L&T Tech191
J&K Bank190
Linde India190
Vedanta189
HEG188
Nalco187
Graphite India186
Adani Power185
Carborundum183
Triveni Turbine181
Max Healthcare180
KEI Industries179
Deepak Fertilisers177
Tata Chemicals176
Intellect Design176
Deepak Nitrite175
Allcargo Logistics175
Tata Steel173
Century Textiles170
Firstsource169
Indian Bank167
APL Apollo Tube165
Orient Cement165
BEML162
Cyient160
VRL Logistics159
KSB157
Gujarat Alkalies Chem156
BHEL155
Polycab154
SCI154
Lux Industries152
Sonata Software152
GHCL152
Mphasis151
MMTC149
Minda Corp148
JK Paper148
Alkyl Amines147
Canara Bank147
Network18 Media145
Godrej Properties145
Brigade144
Vardhman Textiles143
Gujarat Narmada Valley143
Shriram City Union141
Bajaj Finserv141
Oberoi Realty140
KNR Constructions138
Oil India137
TCI Express137
PTC India137
SKF India135
ABB Power135
DLF133
Zensar Tech132
SBI130
Solar Ind129
Redington128
CAMS128
Hindalco127
UTI Asset Management127
Radico Khaitan126
Balrampur Chini126
Indian Overseas Bank125
L&T Infotech124
Birlasoft123
Coforge120
Quess Corp118
Bank of Baroda117
Minda Industries116
Tube Investments115
Lakshmi Machine Works114
Welspun112
Grasim112
BASF India112
Dalmia Bharat112
ONGC111
IRB Infra Developers110
Maharashtra Seamless108
Tata Coffee108
BEL107
Gujarat Gas107
ABB India107
Jamna Auto106
Birla Corp105
Bajaj Electricals103
SRF102
TeamLease102
In Samvat 2078, analysts expect modest returns on Dalal Street, extending gains after a liquidity-driven run in the headline indices.
Muhurat trading 2021
Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct the Muhurat trading session from 6 pm (pre-open) on November 4. The main session will be held between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. The post-closing session will be conducted between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
First Published:  IST
