The initial public offering (IPO) of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 193.38 times on Friday, the last day of the bidding process. The Rs 596-crore public offer has received bids for 140.40 crore equity shares against the issue size of over 72.60 lakh equity shares, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

The strong subscription was led by retail investors as their reserved portion was subscribed 27.72 times. The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 552.63 times so far.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers witnessed 161.48 times subscription.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 124 crore (21.48 lakh share) by the company and an offer for sale of Rs 473 crore (82.24 lakh shares) by promoters and investors. The price band was set at Rs 574-575 and the company plans to raise around Rs 600 crore from the IPO.

On Tuesday, the company raised Rs 178.92 crore from 15 anchor investors including Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India at Rs 575 per share.

Most brokerages had advised subscribing to the issue for listing gains as well as for long-term investment on the back of huge opportunities, good financials, the government's focus on the manufacturing sector, growing demand and rising investment in the space.

Funds raised from the fresh issue of shares will be used for repaying loans, for working capital, and for general corporate purposes. The money from the 'offer for sale' part of the IPO will go to the shareholders who offload their stake.

This is the ninth IPO to hit the market so far in 2021. The others were Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Nureca, Stove Kraft, Brookfield India REIT, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, RailTel Corporation of India and Heranba Industries.