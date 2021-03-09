  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

MTAR Tech IPO share allotment to be finalised: Here's how you can check status

Updated : March 09, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited's website as well as BSE.
The IPO, which was subscribed 201 times, was open from March 3-5 and the price band for the issue was set at Rs 574-575 per share.
MTAR Tech IPO share allotment to be finalised: Here's how you can check status
Published : March 09, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Central forces will be deployed in all WB booths where polling will be held in 1st phase

Central forces will be deployed in all WB booths where polling will be held in 1st phase

Punjab Budget: Government says will waive off loans worth Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers

Punjab Budget: Government says will waive off loans worth Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement