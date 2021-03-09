MTAR Tech IPO share allotment to be finalised: Here's how you can check status

The allotment for the Rs 600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of MTAR Technologies is likely to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited's website as well as BSE.

The IPO, which was subscribed 201 times, was open from March 3-5 and the price band for the issue was set at Rs 574-575 per share.

The public issue received a robust response from investors across all categories with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing to their portion 165 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their reserved portion 651 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 28 times. In the grey market on Tuesday, MTAR Technologies shares were seen trading with a premium of Rs 530 per share.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies.

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 124 crore (21.48 lakh share) by the company and an offer for sale of Rs 473 crore (82.24 lakh shares) by promoters and investors.

The company already raised Rs 178.92 crore from 15 anchor investors including Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India at Rs 575 per share.

Most brokerages had advised subscribing to the issue for listing gains as well as for long-term investment on the back of huge opportunities, good financials, the government's focus on the manufacturing sector, growing demand and rising investment in the space.

The Hyderabad-based precision engineering company manufactures critical and differentiated engineered products for nuclear, space and defence and clean energy and owns seven manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, including an export-oriented unit.