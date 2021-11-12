0

MSCI rejig: Zomato, IRCTC among seven stocks added to its standard index; two excluded

By Dipti Sharma  | IST (Updated)
Additions to the MSCI Standard Index include Godrej Properties, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Mindtree, Mphasis, SRF, Tata Power Co and Zomato.

MSCI Inc, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, has announced the outcome of the November 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. For India, the latest changes to the MSCI Global Standard Index see inclusion of seven stocks and deletion of two, as per a release.
All changes will be implemented as of the close of November 30, 2021.
Additions include Godrej Properties, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Mindtree, Mphasis, SRF, Tata Power Co and Zomato. These stocks could see inflows ranging from $160 million to $249 million, showed a note by Edelweiss Alternative Research.
Barring Tata Power Co, shares of all companies included in the index were trading in the green as of 9:27 am.
Meanwhile, IPCA Laboratories and REC will be excluded from the index. The IPCA stock fell nearly 4 percent on the news while REC was down about 1 percent as of 9:27 am.
The Edelweiss note said that IPCA Labs could see an outflow of $114 million while REC might see an outflow of $98 million.
"Post the adjustment on November 30, 2021, the count of Indian stocks in MSCI Standard Index will increase from 101 to 106 stocks. As per our assessment, the fresh addition and deletions will lead to a total inflow of $1.2 billion," Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss Alternative Research said in the note.
For the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, 64 securities will be added and 10 would be deleted. Here are the additions and deletions:
ADDITIONSDELETIONS
ABB POWER PRODUCTS & SYSDCB BANK
ALLCARGO LOGISTICSGODREJ PROPERTIES
ANGEL BROKINGGULF OIL LUBRICANT INDIA
ASAHI INDIA GLASSINDIAN RAIL CATER & TOUR
BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGEJSW ENERGY
BOROSIL RENEWABLESMINDTREE
BRIGHTCOM GROUPMPHASIS
BROOKFIELD INDIA REITSRF
CAPLIN POINT LABSTATA POWER CO
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSALUJJIVAN FINANCIAL SVCS
CARTRADE TECH
CHALET HOTELS
CHEMPLAST SANMAR
CLEAN SCIENCE & TECH
CSB BANK
DEEPAK FERT & PETROCHEM
DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL
ECLERX SERVICES
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMA
GRINDWELL NORTON
GUJARAT STATE FERT & CHE
HFCL
HIKAL
HOME FIRST FINANCE
INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES
IPCA LABORATORIES
ISGEC HEAVY ENGINEERING
JINDAL STAINLESS
JINDAL STAINLESS HISAR
JUBILANT INGREVIA
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS
KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MED
LAXMI ORGANIC INDUSTRIES
LUX INDUSTRIES
MASTEK
MTAR TECHNOLOGIES
NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES
NIIT
NOCIL
NUVOCO VISTAS
POLYPLEX CORPORATION
POONAWALLA FINCORP
PRAJ INDUSTRIES
PRINCE PIPES AND FTTNGS
REC
RELIANCE POWER
RELIGARE ENTERPRISES
ROSSARI BIOTECH
SAREGAMA INDIA
SHEELA FOAM
SHIPPING CORP OF INDIA
SHREE RENUKA SUGAR
SIS
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA
STERLING AND WILSON
SUNDARAM CLAYTON
SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING
SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED
TATA TELESVCS MAHARASHTRA
TCI EXPRESS
TEJAS NETWORKS
TRIDENT
TUBE INVESTMENT (NEW)
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA
Meanwhile, nine securities are added to the MSCI India Domestic Index while two are deleted.
 
First Published:  IST
