MSCI rejig: Zomato, IRCTC among seven stocks added to its standard index; two excluded

MSCI Inc, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, has announced the outcome of the November 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. For India, the latest changes to the MSCI Global Standard Index see inclusion of seven stocks and deletion of two, as per a release.

All changes will be implemented as of the close of November 30, 2021.

Additions include Godrej Properties, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Mindtree, Mphasis, SRF, Tata Power Co and Zomato. These stocks could see inflows ranging from $160 million to $249 million, showed a note by Edelweiss Alternative Research.

Barring Tata Power Co, shares of all companies included in the index were trading in the green as of 9:27 am.

Meanwhile, IPCA Laboratories and REC will be excluded from the index. The IPCA stock fell nearly 4 percent on the news while REC was down about 1 percent as of 9:27 am.

The Edelweiss note said that IPCA Labs could see an outflow of $114 million while REC might see an outflow of $98 million.

"Post the adjustment on November 30, 2021, the count of Indian stocks in MSCI Standard Index will increase from 101 to 106 stocks. As per our assessment, the fresh addition and deletions will lead to a total inflow of $1.2 billion," Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss Alternative Research said in the note.

For the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, 64 securities will be added and 10 would be deleted. Here are the additions and deletions:

ADDITIONS DELETIONS ABB POWER PRODUCTS & SYS DCB BANK ALLCARGO LOGISTICS GODREJ PROPERTIES ANGEL BROKING GULF OIL LUBRICANT INDIA ASAHI INDIA GLASS INDIAN RAIL CATER & TOUR BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE JSW ENERGY BOROSIL RENEWABLES MINDTREE BRIGHTCOM GROUP MPHASIS BROOKFIELD INDIA REIT SRF CAPLIN POINT LABS TATA POWER CO CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SVCS CARTRADE TECH CHALET HOTELS CHEMPLAST SANMAR CLEAN SCIENCE & TECH CSB BANK DEEPAK FERT & PETROCHEM DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL ECLERX SERVICES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMA GRINDWELL NORTON GUJARAT STATE FERT & CHE HFCL HIKAL HOME FIRST FINANCE INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES IPCA LABORATORIES ISGEC HEAVY ENGINEERING JINDAL STAINLESS JINDAL STAINLESS HISAR JUBILANT INGREVIA KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MED LAXMI ORGANIC INDUSTRIES LUX INDUSTRIES MASTEK MTAR TECHNOLOGIES NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES NIIT NOCIL NUVOCO VISTAS POLYPLEX CORPORATION POONAWALLA FINCORP PRAJ INDUSTRIES PRINCE PIPES AND FTTNGS REC RELIANCE POWER RELIGARE ENTERPRISES ROSSARI BIOTECH SAREGAMA INDIA SHEELA FOAM SHIPPING CORP OF INDIA SHREE RENUKA SUGAR SIS SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA STERLING AND WILSON SUNDARAM CLAYTON SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING SUZLON ENERGY LIMITED TATA TELESVCS MAHARASHTRA TCI EXPRESS TEJAS NETWORKS TRIDENT TUBE INVESTMENT (NEW) WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA

Meanwhile, nine securities are added to the MSCI India Domestic Index while two are deleted.