Indus Towers, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas will also be excluded from the MSCI India Domestic Index.

Shares of Max Healthcare, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Hindustan Aeronautics will now be included in the MSCI India Standard Index.

The changes, part of MSCI's quarterly index review, will be effective from May 31.