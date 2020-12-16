Market MSCI deleting seven China firms from some indexes, retaining them in others Updated : December 16, 2020 09:59 AM IST In a press release, MSCI said companies to be deleted include China Communications Construction Co., Hangzhou Hikvision and CRRC Corp. MSCI said it acted based on feedback from more than 100 market participants in the United States and elsewhere. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.