This biscuit maker is now trading at a record high, having jumped 150% in 12 months

The stock has gained 65 percent so far this year and has gained over 150 percent over the last 12 months.
Shares of leading biscuit maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd., the owner of Cremica brand for biscuits and English Oven for bread and bakery products, ended with gains of over 8.5 percent on Friday after the company's March quarter revenue grew by nearly 40 percent from last year.
Revenue for the quarter grew by 37 percent year-on-year to Rs 346.1 crore, compared to Rs 252.3 crore during the year-ago period.
Net profit for the company nearly tripled from last year, rising by 171 percent to Rs 27.65 crore from Rs 10.2 crore last year.
Gross margin expanded by 30 basis points to 45.2 percent from 44.9 percent last year.
Within segments, the biscuits segment revenue grew by 42 percent to Rs 203 crore, while the bakery segment revenue grew by 34 percent to Rs 128 crore from Rs 95 crore last year.
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is one of the leading players in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in North India.
