This biscuit maker is now trading at a record high, having jumped 150% in 12 months

The stock has gained 65 percent so far this year and has gained over 150 percent over the last 12 months.

Shares of leading biscuit maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd., the owner of Cremica brand for biscuits and English Oven for bread and bakery products, ended with gains of over 8.5 percent on Friday after the company's March quarter revenue grew by nearly 40 percent from last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 37 percent year-on-year to Rs 346.1 crore, compared to Rs 252.3 crore during the year-ago period.

The company's operating profit or EBITDA grew by 90 percent to Rs 48.2 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 13.9 percent from 10.1 percent last year.