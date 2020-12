Bread and biscuit maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd will launch its initial public offer (IPO) for subscription on December 15 at a price band fixed at Rs 286-288 per share.

The Rs 540.54 crore-IPO would comprise of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders Linus Pvt Ltd, GW Confectionary PTE. Ltd., GW Crown PTE. Ltd and Mabel Pvt Ltd.

The lot size of the issue is 50 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots (650 shares or Rs 187,200).

This offer includes a reservation of up to such Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 50 lakh for purchase by eligible employees. A discount of Rs 15.00 per equity share shall be offered to eligible employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

The portion reserved for retail investors is 35 percent, qualified institutional buyers is 50 percent and that for non-institutional buyers is 15 percent.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties is a premium biscuit-maker and leading supplier of buns to fast-food chains like Burger King and McDonald's. It manufactures and sells biscuits under its brand name “Mrs. Bector's Cremica” whereas bakery products are manufactured under the brand name of “English Oven”.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds of the fresh issue to expand its biscuit factory at Rajpura, Punjab and general corporate purposes.

The shares are expected to be listed on December 28, 2020, on NSE and BSE.

In 2018, the company had secured SEBI's nod for IPO but chose to defer the plans due to market conditions.

According to the documents filed with SEBI, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is the largest supplier of buns in India to leading QSR (quick-service restaurant) chains such as Burger King, McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut. It has also ventured into the frozen dough segment where it competes with rival vendor Baker's Circle, which has the largest market share.

As of March 31, 2020, the company’s revenues stood at Rs 762 crore with the profit after tax at around Rs 30 crore.