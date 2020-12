The Rs 540.54 crore-IPO of the bread and biscuit maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd will open for subscription on December 15 at a price band of Rs 286-288 per share.

This is the Ludhiana-based firm’s second attempt at an IPO. It made an attempt in 2018 and had secured SEBI’s nod but chose to defer the plans due to the then market conditions.

Here are key things to know before you invest in the issue.

About the IPO

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders Linus Pvt Ltd, GW Confectionary PTE. Ltd., GW Crown PTE. Ltd and Mabel Pvt Ltd.

The lot size of the issue is 50 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots (650 shares or Rs 187,200).

This offer includes a reservation of up to such Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 50 lakh for purchase by eligible employees. A discount of Rs 15.00 per equity share shall be offered to eligible employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

The portion reserved for retail investors is 35 percent, qualified institutional buyers is 50 percent and that for non-institutional buyers is 15 percent.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for financing the project cost towards the expansion of Rajpura facility by establishing a new production line for biscuits.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

About Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties is one of the leading companies in premium and mid-premium biscuits and premium bakery segments in North India – the Company’s biscuit products are sold under the flagship brand “Mrs. Bector’s Cremica”, and the premium bakery products are sold under the brand “English Oven”.

The flagship brand “Mrs. Bector’s Cremica” is one of the leading biscuit brands in the premium and mid-premium segment in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh; “English Oven” is one of the largest selling premium bakery brands in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestives and glucose, and a variety of bakery products such as bread, kulcha, bun, cake and pizza base. The company has also launched products such as “sub breads” for DIY sandwiches, and multigrain bread to capitalize on food trends.

Clients

The company has a large base of reputed institutional clients. It is the largest supplier of buns in India to reputed QSR chains such as Burger King, McDonald’s, and KFC. It also sells a variety of its bakery and frozen products to cloud kitchens such as Rebel Foods and multiplexes such as PVR.

The Company is also one of the leading exporters of biscuits from India, and exports biscuits under its own brand, as well as under third-party private labels to more than 64 countries to reputed retail chains and distributors.

Financials

The company has exhibited EBITDA growth of 84.94 percent from H1FY20 to H1FY21 due to revenue growth of 18.2 percent and an expansion in EBITDA margin from 10.71 percent in H1FY20, to 16.76 percent in H1FY21.

As a result, the company’s has seen its EPS increase from 5.30 in FY20 to 13.56 for H1FY21, and its RoNW expand from 9.52 percent in FY20 to 19.61 percent in H1FY21.

What analysts' say

“We think Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities should be able to grow in line with the industry managed by the promoters having more than 25 years of sector knowledge. Company results were better than the industry in the first half of the fiscal 2021,” said Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.

Company peers such as Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Prataap Snacks and DFM Foods are trading at trailing PE of 50.2, 85.6, 57.1 and 97.6 respectively. On the other hand, the company is priced at trailing PE of 27.9, he noted.

“Given the significant discount compared to listed peers there is comfort on the valuation. We are positive on the long term growth prospects of the industry and the company, and hence recommend to “Subscribe” to the issue for long term as well as for listing gains,” Lahoti said.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities noted that the company has shown a strong revenue CAGR of 12 percent compared to a 10 percent CAGR by Britannia in FY17-19. Its free cashflows have improved from the previous year and its debt to equity ratio has also been on a decline despite the pandemic.

"Mrs. Bectors trades at a lower valuation multiple of 53.9x-54.2x P/E compared to its peer Britannia which is trading at a 62.3x P/E which makes it a good bet from a subscription standpoint. However, a number of risks such as stiff competition, higher dependency on the north Indian market for growth and a premium category target market that might not appeal to the rural and semi-urban areas make Mrs. Bectors a prime candidate solely for listing gains," Shah said.